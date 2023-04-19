Shocking! After Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant gets death threats

MUMBAI:Apart from his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan has been in the news for getting death threats. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been threatening to kill Salman Khan. Reportedly, Bishnoi wants to kill Salman because of the 1998 Chinkara poaching case in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. He has demanded an apology from the actor.

Also Read: Here's why ‘Actor – Salman Khan' is trending on Twitter

Now, Rakhi Sawant who is known to be in the news for all the wrong reasons every now and then has also reportedly got death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi. He sent her an email too writing to “stay out of the matter” or else she will have to bear the consequences.

Earlier Rakhi has apologized on Salman’s behalf to the Bishnoi gang and said, “Main Salman Khan bhai ki taraf se Bishnoi samaj se maafi mangti hu. Mere Bhai Salman par buri nazar mat rakho. Me kehti hu Salman Khan ek nek insan hai.. gareebi ka data hai, ek legend hai.. Salman Bhai ke lie dua karo, vo logo ke lie ittna karte hai.. me chahti hu Salman Bhai ke dushmano ki aakhe fut jae.. unnki yaadash Shakti khatam hojae.. me Allah se dua karti hu ke koi mere Salman bhai ke lie bura na soche.”

Also Read-Woah! Did Salman Khan hint Shehnaaz Gill to move on from Siddharth Shukla during the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Read on to know more

Recently Salman Khan purchased a Nissan Patrol SUV, which is a bulletproof car for safety reasons after he has started getting multiple death threats.

Woah! Did Salman Khan hint Shehnaaz Gill to move on from Siddharth Shukla during the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Read on to know more

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-spotboye