Shocking! After Sunny Leone's Madhuban controvery, KRK blames Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK continues to take potshots at Bollywood. His latest target is Sunny Leone and other celebrities who supported her in the industry, despite her coming from the porn industry.

For the last few days, the actress has been grabbing headlines due to her song Madhuban. Many religious groups feel that the song defames the Hindu religion as it features obscene dance that is in contrast to the words used in the song.

Now, KRK has shared his views on Sunny through his YouTube video. In a video titled ‘Sunny Leone insulted Hindu religion?’, he blames Bollywood’s big guns and people for making a porn star like Sunny such a huge star. He says that Sunny’s successful Bollywood career inspired people like Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra to perform obscene acts openly through their apps.

Blaming Bollywood actors, KRK mentions the names of Mahesh Bhatt, Ekta Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan for marketing Sunny. Sunny had an item song in SRK‘s Raees.

He says, “Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) aur Ekta Kapoor toh aisi ladkiyan dhundte firte hai jo nangi hone ko tayyar rahe…saare Bollywood waalo ne Sunny Leone ka promotion karna shuru kar diya. SRK ne bhi Sunny ko apni film mein le liya, aur baki logo ne bhi Sunny ko devi ghoshit kar diya.”

Have a look.

Credits: Koimoi



