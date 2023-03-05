SHOCKING! Age gap between actors and their onscreen mothers will leave you surprised

MUMBAI: We always talk about how Bollywood actors romance actresses who are much younger than them. But, a lot of times it has happened in Hindi films that many actresses have played the role of a mother to the hero and while sometimes the age gap between them is very less, sometimes the mothers are actually younger than the actor.

So, today let’s look at the age gap between actors and their onscreen mothers...

Salman Khan – Reema Lagoo

Salman Khan and the late Reema Lagoo have done many movies together. While in some films she played her mother, in a few she was seen as his mother-in-law. But, do you know Reema Lagoo was just 7 years older than Salman?

Akshay Kumar – Shefali Shah

In the movie Waqt, Shefali was paired opposite Amitabh Bachchan, and she played Akshay Kumar’s mother. But, in real life, she is six years younger than Akshay.

Prabhas – Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree played Prabhas’ mother in the film Radhe Shyam, and to be honest she was miscast as she looked younger than him in the movie. Well, Bhagyashree is just 10 years older than Prabhas.

Shahid Kapoor – Tabu

In Haider, Tabu was seen as Shahid Kapoor’s mother. Well, the actress is just 10 years older than him in real life.

Salman Khan – Sonali Kulkarni

Everyone was quite surprised to see Sonali Kulkarni as Salman Khan’s mother in the movie Bharat. Well, the actress is nine years younger than Salman.

Ranbir Kapoor – Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala was seen as Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in Sanju. She looked beautiful as Nargis Dutt in the film, but in real life, she is just 12 years older than him.

