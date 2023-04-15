Shocking! "Aise kyu bahar nikle jaise raid padi ho" netizens react on this latest video of Ibrahim Ali Khan and his friends

This video of Ibrahim Ali Khan coming out of a club along with his friends is getting viral all over the internet. Netizens have some unhealthy comments to give out.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 13:19
Ibrahim ali Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids never fails to attract the eyeballs of the fans with their activities.. They always grab attention, no matter what they do. Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan is one of the most loved and followed the star kid we have in B-town. The upcoming actor grabs headlines as this latest video gets viral all over the internet. 

As we see in the video Ibrahim Ali Khan is coming out of a pub along with his friends and this video has grabbed the attention of the fans and they have their set of comments.

Many people are saying that only females are his friends, also many people are saying that they are high on drugs, there are few people who are jokingly saying that NCB wants to know their location, whereas few people are commenting they are enjoying life even before doing anything in their life.

No doubt this video is grabbing the attention of the fans and we are eagerly looking forward to the Bollywood debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, what are your views on this video and these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

