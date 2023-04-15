Shocking! "Aise kyu bahar nikle jaise raid padi ho" netizens reacts on this latest party video of Ibrahim ali Khan and his friends

This video of Ibrahim Ali Khan coming out of a club along with his friends getting viral all over the internet, and netizens have some unhealthy comments for the videos
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 13:19
movie_image: 
Ibrahim ali Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids never fails to attract the eyeballs of the fans with their activities, they always grab the attention of the fans in whatever they do, Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan is one of the most loved and followed the star kid we have in B Town, whatever the upcoming actor does becomes the headline and now this latest video of Ibrahim Ali Khan is getting viral all over the internet.

1111

As we see in the video Ibrahim Ali Khan is coming out of a pub along with his friends and this video has grabbed the attention of the fans and they have their set of comments.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Here's all you need to know about Chatrapathi actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda

Many people are saying that only females are his friends, also many people are saying that they are high on drugs, there are few people who are jokingly saying that NCB wants to know their location, whereas few people are commenting they are enjoying life even before doing anything in their life.

No doubt this video is grabbing the attention of the fans and we are eagerly looking forward to the Bollywood debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, what are your views on this video and these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Must Read! Meet the Bedis who have always broken the norms

Ibrahim Ali Khan IBRAHIM ALI KHAN FANS Saif Ali Khan BOLLYWOD STAR KID Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 13:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Earlier Grahan and now Jubilee, Wamiqa Gabbi is a rising talent on OTT space
MUMBAI: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful characters and her projects on...
Shocking! "Aise kyu bahar nikle jaise raid padi ho" netizens reacts on this latest party video of Ibrahim ali Khan and his friends
MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids never fails to attract the eyeballs of the fans with their activities, they always grab the...
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows a glimpse of her new house
MUMBAI:Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie...
Audience Perspective: Repetitive Kidnapping Tracks in shows, are becoming monotonous, are we running out of fresh ideas?
MUMBAI: Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Really! Prachi decides to find out the truth about the attack made on Raghav
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Anupama shows attitude to Barkha; Vanraj makes things clear to Samar and Dimpy
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Ibrahim ali Khan
Shocking! "Aise kyu bahar nikle jaise raid padi ho" netizens reacts on this latest party video of Ibrahim ali Khan and his friends
Latest Video
Related Stories
Must Read! Meet the Bedis who have always broken the norms
Must Read! Meet the Bedis who have always broken the norms
Katrina Kaif
WOAH! Katrina Kaif makes a public appearance after a long time; pregnancy speculations put to rest
Must Read! Here's all you need to know about Chatrapathi actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Must Read! Here's all you need to know about Chatrapathi actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Aashiqui, Aashiqui 2, Aashiqui 3, Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, K
Audience Perspective! With reports of stars being cast in Aashiqui 3, will the franchise lose its true essence?
Shocking! Bollywood movies that are yet to see the light of the day
Shocking! Bollywood movies that are yet to see the light of the day
Must Read! From Deepika Padukone to Aparshakti Khurana to Nupur Sanon, here are actors who attended the last rites of Mukesh Chh
Must Read! From Deepika Padukone to Aparshakti Khurana to Nupur Sanon, here are actors who attended the last rites of Mukesh Chhabra's mother