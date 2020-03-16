Shocking! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes outfit by Bobo Calcutta, a work of Plagiarism?

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made many appearances at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival that generates ample buzz around its red carpet. This year too, the actress has stunned the netizens with her gorgeous looks at the red carpet.

However, a Kolkata based brand, Bobo Calcutta, whose jacket was worn by Aishwarya at one of the events, is accused of plagiarism. The brand, headed by Jeet Shahi and Ayushman Mitra is accused of plagiarizing the artwork that was embroidered on a jacket that was worn by the actress at Cannes.

Bengaluru-based artist, Nidhi Jacob took to her Instagram to accuse the label of copying her artwork without any payment.

The artist said that people asked her about the design and she said that she hasn’t by any chance shared the design with the brand and the uncanny similarity can hardly be a coincidence. Her artwork comprises a lot of designs including flora and fauna.

The brand, Bobo Calcutta has been slammed for plagiarism by the art community and Nidhi’s friends and showed their support to Nidhi. The brand did not collaborate with her and did not pay her for her artwork but instead just credited Jacob for “inspiration” in Instagram posts.

“Bobo Calcutta plagiarized/copied the artwork of Nidhi Jacob and just gave ‘inspiration’ credit without actually buying the artwork. Shame!” wrote one user and another said, “Nidhi Jacob’s stunning art makes it to the Cannes festival adorned by none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, thanks to shameless plagiarism by Bobo Calcutta.”

Bobo Calcutta hasn’t commented anything yet on the issue.

