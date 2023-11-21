Shocking! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest post fuels rumours about her spending more time at her mom Brinda Rai’s home?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is so happy that she is with her people. Ash has two pillars, Brinda Rai and Aaradhya. The Ponniyin Selvan actress received a lot of love when she shared this post, and some people questioned if she was spending too much time at her mother's house.
movie_image: 
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MUMBAI: There is a lot of talk that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the Bachchan family are not getting along. Additionally, there have been a few recent incidents that have only fueled these rumors. And now, fans are questioning whether Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are spending more time at their mother Brinda Rai's house in regard to her most recent post. Aishwarya was very close to her father Krishnaraj Rai, and honored him on his birthday by sharing a heartwarming tribute that included both the most recent and some old photos.

(Also read: What! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan date Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi at the same time? Sohail Khan reveals shocking details )

In her whole life, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has never engaged in gossip or responded to speculation. And by putting this talk aside, the diva has kept her composure. People may be wondering if things are not going well between the Bachchans in light of a few incidents.

None of the Bachchan family members save Abhishek Bachchan chose to wish Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a happy 50th birthday. Unlike last year, when she attended the Manish Malhotra and Diwali celebration with her husband, Aishwarya showed up by herself this year. In order to wish Amitabh Bachchan a happy 80th birthday through his granddaughter Aaradhya, Ash edited Jaya Bachchan and Nandas from the family photo.

Richa Chaddha Slammed trolls and asserted that people are envious of the diva. Actress Richa, who costarred with Aishwarya, recently blasted the trolls for continuously making fun of Ash and said that they were only envious of the Ponniyin Selvan star. Many people agreed with Richa.

(Also read: Must Read! From Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan to Priety Zinta-Ness Wadia, here are the 5 most controversial break ups of the Hindi film industry)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodlife

