Shocking! Aishwarya Rai gets trolled over her latest picture; netizens say her face job and botox are clearly visible

Aishwarya Rai is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for her recent public appearance. Netizens are saying that the actress has become old and the botox is visible.
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood. We have seen some amazing characters of hers getting all the love from the fans. She is loved not only for her acting contribution but also for her looks. 

Aishwarya Rai definitely knows how to attract attention with her sizzling looks. Her amazing pictures and posts have frequently set social media on fire and given us major fashion goals. 

Recently, the actress was seen walking the Cannes red carpet. This appearance of hers has grabbed headlines all over.

Fans love her outfit, and she is getting an amazing response. But a few people like it and have started trolling her. 

As we can see, netizens are saying that the actress is now growing and looking very old. Many people are saying that she had tried her best to hide it, but her botox is visible. Some are saying that the makeup is ugly and that she needs to change her makeup artist. 

What are your views on Aishwarya Rai and these comments? Let us know in the comment section below. 

