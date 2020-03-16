Shocking! Ajay Devgn has THIS serious problem, underwent therapy, scroll down to know more

Ajay Devgn’s directorial Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Runway 34’ is all set to release this Friday
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 is gearing up for its Friday release. The film will see the actor returning to the director's chair as well as starring in the film. The film features Devgn alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani in key roles. In a recent media interaction, Ajay recently became candid and talked about mental health and taking therapy.

Ajay revealed that he is a very introverted person and cannot open up to people. He also added that it is one of the problems he doesn’t like about himself. He wants to sort his problems on his own and becomes aloof. When asked how he gives him mental relief and added that millennials know numerous ways and solutions such as therapy, journaling, and so on, Ajay revealed that he has tried therapy but it doesn’t work for him as he cannot open up. However, he said, that he can sort things out in his own head.

Meanwhile, talking about his marriage with Kajol, the actor said, “I really don’t know.. we met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing and then it was taken for granted that we will get married…Our thoughts are similar, our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow.”

