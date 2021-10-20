Shocking! Ajay Devgn's son Yug had slapped him after watching Golmaal Again

MUMBAI : Ajay Devgn had earlier revealed what his son Yug did after watching his film Golmaal Again. The actor had said that Yug had tears when he saw Parineeti Chopra's character Khushi's death in Rohit Shetty's film Golmaal Again.

He was asked his family's reaction to his performances, especially when he has to take a few jokes on himself. Ajay had said, “That's really a lot of fun. Even people at home with me, they also laugh at it. In fact, they should be feeling more bad but that's being sporty, that's being a character.”

Talking about Kajol and Yug's reaction, he added, “They have laughed on everything possible. Kajol doesn't stop laughing. My son cried in the second half, twice. And he slapped me also. On Pari's (Parineeti Chopra) death, his tears were rolling down. He was sitting in my lap and I asked him what happened and he just give me one saying ‘don’t watch me crying'.”

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film released in 2017. It was the fourth installment in the franchise and starred Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Khemu. The horror-comedy was a hit at the box office.

Ajay will soon be seen in a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Credits: Hindustan Times