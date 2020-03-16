Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets massively trolled on his recent public appearance with Manushi Chhillar, netizens are calling him Gutka Kumar and addressing their Jodi as father and daughter

Akshay Kumar is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for his recent public appearance along with his actress Manushi Chhillar, netizens are not loving this pair and calling them father and daughter
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 17:58
movie_image: 
Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets massively trolled on his recent public appearance with Manushi Chhillar, netizens are calling him Gu

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Prithviraj has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie which has Akshay Kumar and debutant Manushi Chhillar in the leading role is one of the much awaited movies of 2022 because of its scale and the debut of Miss World Manushi Chhillar, recently the trailer of the movie Prithviraj was launched and it open to some great response from the fans. 

Recently we have seen Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar spotted in public as they were promoting their movie Prithviraj.

This video is no doubt getting some love and appreciation from the fans and having said that there are a few people who did not like this pair of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar and have started trolling them. 

ALSO READ – (Amazing! Karan Johar's brings chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand on board for his 50th birthday bash

As we can see netizens are calling Akshay Kumar the Gutka Kumar because office Pan Masala ad along with Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, also many people are commenting that this is one of the mismatched jodis and are addressing them as father and daughter. 

What are your views on this fresh pair of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comments section below. 

Talking about the movie Prithviraj, it is all set to hit the big screen on 3rd June. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – (Akshay Kumar: Started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid)

Akshay Kumar Manushi Chhillar . YASH RAJ FILMS Yash Chopra Aditya Chopra Sanjay Dutt Sonu Sood Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 17:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
#Viewers Speak: Star Plus show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey started off BEAUTIFULLY but it is now LOSING its PLOT!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
INTERESTING! Timeline of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill since Sidharth Shukla's death
MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name for one and all ever since her stint in Bigg Boss. Coming from...
Must Read! “Directors who were not collaborating with me earlier are now offering scripts after the success of The Kashmir files” Darshan Kumar
MUMBAI : Darshan Kumar is one of the most loved actors we have in the acting industry, with his different characters in...
Oh La La! Heli Daruwala has a mesmerizing collection of lehengas, Here's a proof
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
EXCLUSIVE! Thinking that I would get a better opportunity, I took a jump into films: Udann fame Malvi Malhotra
MUMBAI : Malvi Malhotra has done movies in different languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. She has also...
OMG! Check out actresses who rejected roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and its sequel
MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a hit among film buffs. The 2007 horror comedy film was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film...
Recent Stories
Darshan Kumar
Must Read! “Directors who were not collaborating with me earlier are now offering scripts after the success of The Kashmir files” Darshan Kumar
Latest Video