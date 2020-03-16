Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets massively trolled on his recent public appearance with Manushi Chhillar, netizens are calling him Gutka Kumar and addressing their Jodi as father and daughter

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Prithviraj has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie which has Akshay Kumar and debutant Manushi Chhillar in the leading role is one of the much awaited movies of 2022 because of its scale and the debut of Miss World Manushi Chhillar, recently the trailer of the movie Prithviraj was launched and it open to some great response from the fans.

Recently we have seen Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar spotted in public as they were promoting their movie Prithviraj.

This video is no doubt getting some love and appreciation from the fans and having said that there are a few people who did not like this pair of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar and have started trolling them.

As we can see netizens are calling Akshay Kumar the Gutka Kumar because office Pan Masala ad along with Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, also many people are commenting that this is one of the mismatched jodis and are addressing them as father and daughter.

Talking about the movie Prithviraj, it is all set to hit the big screen on 3rd June.

