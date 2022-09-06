Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled again, "He is a big opportunist person, we shall not waste money watching his movie" netizens are saying

Check out this latest video which is floating on social media on the basis of which Akshay Kumar is getting some unhealthy comments

MUMBAI: Recently we have seen the actor Akshay Kumar visiting the holy places before the release of his movie Samrat Prithviraj along with the actor was the actress Manushi chhillar.

The team visited temple and performed Aarti before the release of the movie to pray for the success of the movie Samrat Prithviraj. And now there is a video which is floating around social media which is contradicting the points of the actor of where was he said that he will not believe in offering milk and oil to offer some religious practice, rather he will give that milk and oil to some needy, and now he is doing the same thing.

This video is getting viral on social media and he is getting some unhealthy comment based on this gesture.


As we can see netizens are saying that he is a big hypocrite and many people are commenting that his job is to acting and please do not tell anything on the religious belief of the people and just do your work, that is acting. Many people are saying that lets not waste money on watching his movies rather give to needy.

What are your views on this comments and this video of the actor Akshay Kumar, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

