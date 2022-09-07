Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled on the first look from his new movie, 'Capsule Gill'; netizens are saying that another flop is loading

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have from Bollywood industry, over the time not only with his amazing acting contribution but also with his fitness the actor has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

Akshay Kumar is one sucn name from the Bollywood industry who is lookup to not only for his amazing acting contribution but also for his fitness and discipline. Akshay Kumar has been the talk of the town off lately for his recently released movie Samrat Prithviraj. It was the mix to negative comments which the actor got for the movie.

As we all know the actor is known for complete his movies within 35 to 40 days, the actor has grab some negative comments for lack of preparation for Samrat Prithviraj, netizens were saying that it was because of the lack of character preparation coming from the side of the actor because of which the movie was a big time failure.

Akshay Kumar is currently making headlines for his upcoming movie titled Capsule Gill, the first look poster of the actor from the movie is out.

The actor is getting some amazing response from the fans for this first look poster of the movie but they are few people who did not like the poster and have started trolling the actor once again for his look and completing the movie in a very short span of time without indulging into the character preparation.

As we can see these comments netizens are saying this is another flop loading in Bollywood coming from the side of Akshay Kumar. Once again the actor is here with another movie with the lack of preparation is what thes comments indicate. They all are saying why he had put the fake beard he should have grown the real one.

What are your views on the actor Akshay Kumar and his concept of character preparation in 30 days, and also on these comment, do let us know in the comments section below.

