Shocking! Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ show cancelled due to THIS major reason, deets inside

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' witnessed a downward trend since its release. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 4.35 crore net making a total collection of Rs 48.60 crore, according to the BoxOfficeIndia report.

Now, according to a report, several shows of the film were cancelled due to zero occupancy. The report quoted its sources stating that the film didn't pull the audience to the theatres, however, no occupancy due to zero sales of the tickets was not expected in the morning shows.

Also Read: Ouch! Netizens roast Akshay Kumar for his recent tweet about Samrat Prithviraj

The production cost of the film is reportedly Rs 200 crore. And looking at the ticket sales, the movie is heading to become Akshay's consecutive dud of the year after 'Bachchan Paandey'.

On the other hand, the film will be staying in theatres for three weeks until the release of 'JugJugg Jeeyo' which might work in the favour of the Akshay starrer.

Also Read: Samrat Prithviraj review! This Akshay Kumar starrer is high on emotions

Earlier we have seen Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithiviraj has failed to impress the audience bi time. The makers were getting picked for the factual errors in the film and Akshay Kumar is getting badly roasted for being paired opposite a 26-year-old heroine.

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film marked the debut of Manushi Chhillar. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manav Vij. It was released in the theatres on June 02, 2022.

Credit: Etimes