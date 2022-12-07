Shocking! Alia Bhatt gets massively trolled for this inappropriate behaviour with Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, with her amazing acting contribution and her looks the actress has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans.

Recently we have seen the actress Alia Bhatt in the famous talk show Koffee with Karan which premiered on OTT platform Hotstar, the actress was seen gracing the show along with the actor Ranveer Singh.

No doubt it was one of the best episodes of Koffee with Karan and fans have loved the episode, but the netizens are not happy with one gesture of the actress Alia Bhatt towards Ranbir Singh.

As we can see actress Alia Bhatt was seen showing middle finger to Ranveer Singh and this gesture of the actress has attracted some unhealthy comments from the fans as they were shocked to see his behaviour towards the actress.

As we can see these comments netizens are saying that this is not at all cool and this is a rude behaviour of the actress towards the actor. Whereas many people have also said that Alia Bhatt is a complete change after her marriage ‘Sati Savitri role is over’.

