Shocking! Alia Bhatt gets massively trolled for this inappropriate behaviour with Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt is getting some unhealthy comments for showing middle finger to Ranveer Singh during the show Koffee with Karan, netizens expresses disappointment

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 14:37
movie_image: 
Shocking! Alia Bhatt gets massively trolled for this inappropriate behaviour with Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, with her amazing acting contribution and her looks the actress has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans.

Recently we have seen the actress Alia Bhatt in the famous talk show Koffee with Karan which premiered on OTT platform Hotstar, the actress was seen gracing the show along with the actor Ranveer Singh.

No doubt it was one of the best episodes of Koffee with Karan and fans have loved the episode, but the netizens are not happy with one gesture of the actress Alia Bhatt towards Ranbir Singh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mixxsongss (@mixxsongss)

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “I am really looking forward to play a hard core negative character” Ranbir Kapoor)

As we can see actress Alia Bhatt was seen showing middle finger to Ranveer Singh and this gesture of the actress has attracted some unhealthy comments from the fans as they were shocked to see his behaviour towards the actress.

As we can see these comments netizens are saying that this is not at all cool and this is a rude behaviour of the actress towards the actor. Whereas many people have also said that Alia Bhatt is a complete change after her marriage ‘Sati Savitri role is over’.

Well what are your views on this gesture of the actress Alia Bhatt towards Ranveer Singh and these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “I am really looking forward to play a hard core negative character” Ranbir Kapoor)

Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Koffee with Karan Hotstar Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 14:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Revenge! Harshvardhan fumes at Akshara to turn Manjari a rebellion
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Anandi Baa aur Emily: Exclusive! Gunjan creates a misunderstanding between Emily and Anandi Baa
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Oh NO! Rajesh and Sakhi are at loggerheads
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Sad! Shree’s idea to unite Vaibhav and Shreya to go in vain
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside
MUMBAI: Commando actor Vidyut Jamwal is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Nandita Mahtani. Nandita...
Interesting! Marathi actress Amruta Pawar gets hitched to THIS person, opens up about her arranged marriage, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Marathi actress Amruta Pawar tied the knot with Neel Patil, a biomedical engineer in an intimate Maharashtrian...
Recent Stories
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside
Latest Video