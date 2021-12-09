Shocking! Alia Bhatt reveals how she tossed between RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt was present at the launch of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR. At the event, the actress was asked about how to manage to switch between her two big films, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress replied that SS Rajamouli's way of directing is different from Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She did not have to work hard to switch her character from RRR’s Sita to Gangubai’s role. Both the directors helped her so much that she could switch from one character to another very easily.

Alia Bhatt along with Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR were present at the trailer launch of their film RRR. The film is a fictitious story from 1920 based on freedom fighters AlluriSeetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The film is slated to release on 7th January 2022. The film is produced by D V V Danayya and the music is given by M M Keeravani.

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zara. In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, she is paired with Ranveer Singh with whom she has already worked in Gully Boy. Karan Johar will be making his comeback as a director for this film. Recently the stars have been busy posting pictures from the sets on their social media platforms.

