Shocking! All is not well between former lovers Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif; he deliberately removes 'Zoya' from the latest post shared on Tiger 3

MUMBAI : Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are two superstars of Bollywood and they are considered one of the most iconic – on-screen pairs.

Let’s do a bit of a rewind; it was a few years ago that both Katrina and Salman were in a serious relationship for almost 6 -7 years.

But then the two split and the reason is still unknown. But during his sister Arpita’s wedding, the actor had told the actress that he had given her the chance to become a “Khan” but she choose to become a “Kapoor” because at the time the actress was dating Ranbir Kapoor.

It was Salman Khan who guided and helped the actress in the beginning of her career as she was raw and came from another country not knowing the language.

But then with her hard work and dedication, she has come a long way and became an A-list actress.

Recently, Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Phone Bhoot



Seems like there is tension between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as the actor didn’t mention her name when she shared the poster of Tiger 3.

If one notices that when Salman shared the poster of his movie and mentioned the new date, he wrote, Tiger coming next year Diwali whereas when Katrina shared the post she wrote, Tiger and Zoya coming Diwali 2023 where she mentioned both Tiger and Zoya.

The captions remain the same except for in Salman Khan’s post, “Zoya” is missing.

Well, though the actors have moved on in their life, the fans love watching them together.

What do you think would be the reason why Salman didn’t mention Katrina’s name in his caption?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: WOAH! As allegations against Sajid Khan seem to be piling up, will Salman Khan finally evict him?









