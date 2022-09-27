Shocking! Ameesha Patel gets trolled for her recent airport look, “Budhape me Baccho wale kapde” Netizens says

Actress Ameesha Patel is getting some unhealthy comments on social media with regards to the recent airport look, check out the comments

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 11:20
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Actress Ameesha Patel who has been raising the temperature on social media with her pictures and short videos is no doubt one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood industry. Ameesha Patel has been the part of the movies like Gadar and Kaho Na Pyar Hai has indeed created a strong mark at the box office of India and also in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

 No doubt the fans always look forward to every update of the actress and the recent video where the actress was papped at the airport is getting viral on social media and the reason is her dressing.

As we can see the actress is looking refreshing and beautiful at the same time as she was clicked at the airport, but there are a few set of people who did not like this appearance of the actress and have started trolling the actress.

As we can see these comments netizens are saying, ‘Budhape me Baccho ke kapde’, whereas many people did not like the dressing sense and are commenting one side open which is looking very cheap.

What are your views on the actress and these comments on her dressing, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front the fans are eagerly looking forward to see the actress in the upcoming movie Gadar 2 which will also have Sunny Deol in the leading role.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

