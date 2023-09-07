Shocking! Ameesha Patel makes some shocking revelations about her experience in the film industry

MUMBAI : Actor Ameesha Patel recently talked about having a successful career in Bollywood without any ‘godfather’, while her contemporaries belonged to filmy families. Ameesha made her debut with Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), which was a huge box office hit. Talking about her success, Ameesha said her contemporaries couldn't handle it and it led to a lot of jealousy.

Ameesha is all set to mark her comeback in films with Anil Sharma's Gadar 2. The film reunites her with Sunny Deol. Gadar 2 will see a theatrical release on August 11.

Ahead of the film's release, Ameesha told an entertainment portal that when she entered the film industry, she only had film actors’ kids or producers’ kids enter with her. Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you name it. She was an outsider and a south Bombay girl, looked upon as a snob because she was educated. She didn't have a habit of gossiping, she added.

Later, Hrithik and she became the heartthrob of the nation overnight. Gadar was coming in, along with Badri. She had successful films in her kitty but her contemporaries could not handle that. There was a lot of jealousy, snatching films from under your nose. There was a lot of cutting off from films which she did not realise at that time. She signed the films, but the dates were blocked and suddenly, a few months later, someone else is on the sets of the film, she reveals.

Ameesha is busy with the promotions for Gadar 2.

Credits - Hindustan Times



