Shocking! Ameesha Patel makes some shocking revelations about her experience in the film industry

Ameesha is all set to mark her comeback in films with Anil Sharma's Gadar 2. The film reunites her with Sunny Deol. Gadar 2 will see a theatrical release on August 11.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 16:45
movie_image: 
Ameesha

MUMBAI : Actor Ameesha Patel recently talked about having a successful career in Bollywood without any ‘godfather’, while her contemporaries belonged to filmy families. Ameesha made her debut with Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), which was a huge box office hit. Talking about her success, Ameesha said her contemporaries couldn't handle it and it led to a lot of jealousy.

Also read -Ameesha Patel increases the temperature with these sizzling photos

Ameesha is all set to mark her comeback in films with Anil Sharma's Gadar 2. The film reunites her with Sunny Deol. Gadar 2 will see a theatrical release on August 11.

Ahead of the film's release, Ameesha told an entertainment portal that when she entered the film industry, she only had film actors’ kids or producers’ kids enter with her. Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you name it. She was an outsider and a south Bombay girl, looked upon as a snob because she was educated. She didn't have a habit of gossiping, she added.

Later, Hrithik and she became the heartthrob of the nation overnight. Gadar was coming in, along with Badri. She had successful films in her kitty but her contemporaries could not handle that. There was a lot of jealousy, snatching films from under your nose. There was a lot of cutting off from films which she did not realise at that time. She signed the films, but the dates were blocked and suddenly, a few months later, someone else is on the sets of the film, she reveals. 

Also read -Hilarious! Ameesha Patel’s recent video of dancing at a party goes viral; netizens say, “Sunny paaji be like, Oye Sakina tu hath se nikal gai re”

Ameesha is busy with the promotions for Gadar 2.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


 

Ameesha Patel Gadar 2 Sunny Deol Bollywood Bhool Bhulaiyaa badri Kaho Na Pyaar Hai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 16:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
MUMBAI :The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am...
Woah! Journalist Rajeev Masand reveals the struggle of bringing movie stars to his roundtable, dealing with male star egos and more
MUMBAI: Former film journalist and now COO at the Dharma Cornerstone Agency Rajeev Masand opened up about coordinating...
Shocking! Throwback to the time when Sanjay Dutt made misogynistic comments and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to them
MUMBAI : Before technology and woke movements happened, Bollywood and the old era was a different place. A place with...
Hilarious! Throwback to the time Shah Rukh Khan gave lamest excuses to avoid the shoot he was petrified to perform
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is the most accommodating actor ever in the history of Indian Cinema until one day, he took the...
Shocking! Ameesha Patel makes some shocking revelations about her experience in the film industry
MUMBAI : Actor Ameesha Patel recently talked about having a successful career in Bollywood without any ‘godfather’,...
Must Read! When Shashi Kapoor exposed the dark side of the Hindi Film industry saying that actors like Dharmendra and Sanjay Khan had to face the casting couch by senior actresses
MUMBAI: There are a lot of deep dark hidden secrets of the Hindi film industry that have sometimes been exposed and...
Recent Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Latest Video
Related Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Rajeev Masand
Woah! Journalist Rajeev Masand reveals the struggle of bringing movie stars to his roundtable, dealing with male star egos and more
AISHWARYA
Shocking! Throwback to the time when Sanjay Dutt made misogynistic comments and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to them
Shah Rukh Khan
Hilarious! Throwback to the time Shah Rukh Khan gave lamest excuses to avoid the shoot he was petrified to perform
Shashi Kapoor
Must Read! When Shashi Kapoor exposed the dark side of the Hindi Film industry saying that actors like Dharmendra and Sanjay Khan had to face the casting couch by senior actresses
angry netizens react
OMG! When Hema Malini spoke about Dharmendra’s orthodox beliefs, angry netizens react