Shocking! Amjad Khan's Son Shadaab reveals a gangster offered help to his family in getting back Rs 1 crore from producers, and his mother’s reaction is commendable

MUMBAI : Shadaab Khan was quoted saying, “My father had a habit of helping people and letting go of a lot of money. Producers came home and told him sob stories, promising him the keys of their homes. He saw through them but didn't care about the money.”

“When he passed away, producers owed him Rs 1 crore 25 lakhs. But nobody from that lot came forward to pay up. A few people had taken loans from him and a handful of those returned it. But imagine how much money we lost that was ours.”

He further asserted, that when a gangster from the Middle East called and offered to help them, his mother refused to seek any help.

“He told her that he had heard from unconfirmed sources that the industry owed her (late) husband Rs 1 crore 25 lakh; he further said that he would give her that amount in 3 days because her husband was a good man. My mother flatly refused, saying that her husband never took favours from the underworld,” Shadaab explained.

Amjad Khan, who was widely known for playing the iconic role of Gabbar Singh in Sholay, breathed his last on July 27, 1992, at the age of 51.

Credit: SPOTBOYE