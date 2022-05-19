Shocking! Amy Jackson gets massively trolled on her outfit for Cannes red carpet, netizens are saying she is second Urfi Javed and calling her Besharam

Actress Amy Jackson is getting some unhealthy comments on social media on her outfit at the Cannes Red Carpet event, netizens are calling her Besharam and comparing her with Urfi Javed
MUMBAI: Amy Jackson is no doubt one of the actress from the acting industry who is known not only for the acting contribution but also for her fashion and fitness. Over the time we have seen some beautiful pictures of the actress Amy Jackson on the social media which indeee grabbed the attention of the fans.

We have also seen some of the post coming from the side of the actress which are giving some major fashion and fitness goals, no doubt she is one such actress who is look up to when it comes to Fashion and fitness.

Having said that the latest outfit of the actress Amy Jackson for the Cannes Red Carpet event is grabbing some unhealthy comments.

As we can see the actress is looking smoking hot in her black outfit and she is getting some amazing response from the fans, but there are a few set of people who are not liking this outfit of the actress and started trolling her.

As we can see there are comments which are saying that this is not an appropriate outfit for a international event and calling the actress Besharam. Where as we can also see the netizens are comparing the actress with Urfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense.

What are your views on the outfit of the actress Amy Jackson and these comment coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

