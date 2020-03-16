Shocking! Ananya Panday gets massively trolled on her backless dress for, Netizens are calling her 2nd Urfi Javed

MUMBAI : Ananya Panday is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have from the new lot, in a small span of time we have seen the actress had made her strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans with her amazing acting contribution and her looks.

Ananya Panday is one such actress who is also known for her cuteness, we have seen some amazing pictures and posts coming from the side of the actress Ananya Panday which defines hotness and cuteness, also the fans always look forward to the upcoming post of the actress.

But now the latest video of the actress in her backless dress from Karan Johar’s birthday bash is facing some unhealthy comments from the fans.

No doubt the actress is looking supremely hot in a backless dress and she is setting the social media on fire with her dance move from the party but few sections of people are not liking this dress and have started trolling the actress.

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Vidhyak fame Bhumika Gurung roped in for Hara Sindoor on Atrangii - Dekhte Raho

As we can see that netizens are calling her 2nd Urfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense, whereas many people are commenting that if she is drunk, netizens are also addressing this video and the actress as over acting.

What are your views on this dance video of the actress Ananya Panday and these unhealthy comments, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the professional front actress Ananya Panday will be next seen in the upcoming Dharma Production movie title Liger which will have Vijay Devarakonda in the leading role.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gera BAGS Atrangii's Hara Sindoor