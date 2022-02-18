Shocking! Ananya Panday gets massively trolled for her underwater photoshoot, ‘struggling mermaid’ fans says

MUMBAI: No doubt it is always a treat to watch actress Ananya Panday in her projects. The actress is getting some amazing response for the recently released movie Gehraiyaan, which also has Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

No doubt actress Ananya Panday is loved not only for her amazing acting skills but also for her cuteness, the fans always look forward to see the pictures in posts of the actress on social media. Currently the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans for her recent underwater photoshoot in the context of the movie Gehraiyaan.

Indeed these pictures are getting some amazing response from the fans but there are few people who are not liking these pictures and started trolling the actress.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “I just try to be a better performer and actor with every project": Ananya Panday on her journey)

Check out some of the comments attacking the actress Ananya Panday

As we can see from these comments the netizens are saying that she is a struggling Mermaid, there are many people who did not understand the concept of clicking underwater pictures and many of them are saying that ‘Doob Gaya picture Pani Mein’.

What are your views on this Photoshoot of the actress Ananya Panday and these comments from netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read – (Amazing! Samantha Ruth Prabhu grooving to Thalapathy Vijay’s Halamathi Habibo at Airport is not to be missed; Watch Viral Video)