Shocking! Ananya Panday gets massively trolled over viral dance video; netizens are calling her struggler for life

A dance practice video of Ananya Panday is going viral on social media. She is getting some unhealthy comments on it.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 11:10
movie_image: 
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is no doubt one of the most loved actresses in the industry. In a very short span of time, the actress, with her acting contribution and her cuteness, has made a huge fanbase for herself.

She is known not only for her talent but also for her looks. Fans always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts.

Having said that, a video of Ananya Panday is going viral on social media, where she was seen practising a dance move.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

No doubt the actress looked stunning as she prepared for her dance performance. This small video is getting some beautiful comments, but a few people are trolling her.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Ananya Panday opens up about her experience commencing her acting career after passing out of school

Many people are calling her dance move a struggle. Some are commenting that struggle is real. One user has asked why the industry is wasting time and money on star kids. They should give the opportunity to talents like Rajkumar Rao.

What are your views on this video? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Surprising! Bollywood superstar Salman Khan denies receiving threat calls in the police statement

Ananya Panday ANANYA PANDAY TROLL Karan Johar Liger Dharma Production Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 11:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Malhara on bagging the lead role in Muskurane Ki Wajaha Tum Ho: I came for just one day to Mumbai for auditioning for this show and since then I didn't go back after getting shortlisted
MUMBAI: Tanvi Malhara has made her small screen debut with Colors' recently released show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. ...
BFF SERIES! From meeting on the sets to becoming friends for a lifetime, Helly shah and Vidhi Pandya are setting major friendships goals, Here's Proof
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. It is said Good Times + Crazy Friends =...
Spy Bahu: Amazing! Shootout at the hotel, Sejal and Yohan get closer
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Oh No! Family picnic plan, Dhami attacks Aarav
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 is a much-loved show. The upcoming episode is set to unfold some interesting twists and...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Shocking! Rahul and Katha’s lovely time together, Rahul leaves a note behind
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Disgusting! Yuvan falls victim to Viraj’s conspiracy, Banni turns saviour
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show Banni Chow Home Delivery will showcase Banni and Yuvaan’s love story. Earlier, Banni...
Recent Stories
Oh no! Multiplex owners and makers of Janhit Mein Jaari at loggerheads?
Oh no! Multiplex owners and makers of Janhit Mein Jaari at loggerheads?
Latest Video