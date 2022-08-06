Shocking! Ananya Panday gets massively trolled over viral dance video; netizens are calling her struggler for life

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is no doubt one of the most loved actresses in the industry. In a very short span of time, the actress, with her acting contribution and her cuteness, has made a huge fanbase for herself.

She is known not only for her talent but also for her looks. Fans always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts.

Having said that, a video of Ananya Panday is going viral on social media, where she was seen practising a dance move.

No doubt the actress looked stunning as she prepared for her dance performance. This small video is getting some beautiful comments, but a few people are trolling her.

Many people are calling her dance move a struggle. Some are commenting that struggle is real. One user has asked why the industry is wasting time and money on star kids. They should give the opportunity to talents like Rajkumar Rao.

