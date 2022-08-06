Shocking! Ananya Panday gets massively trolled on viral dance video, Netizens are calling her struggler for life

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is no doubt one of the most loved actresses in the Bollywood industry in a very short span of time the actress has with her amazing acting contribution and her cuteness has made a huge fan base for herself.

No doubt the actress is known not only for her acting but also for her looks and cuteness, no doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Having said that, a video of the actress Ananya Panday is getting viral all over the social media, where she was seen practising a dance move.

No doubt the actress looked stunning as she was preparing for her dance performance. This small video is getting some beautiful comments for the actress but there are few people who are trolling the actress for this dance video.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Ananya Panday opens up about her experience commencing her acting career after passing out of school

As we can see many people are calling the actress this dance move another struggle, we can also see people are commenting that someone is saying that her struggle is real for the dance. One user has written why to waste time and money for such star kids rather than give the opportunity to talents like Rajkumar Rao and others.

What are your views on this small dance move video of the actress Ananya Panday and these comments, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Surprising! Bollywood superstar Salman Khan denies receiving threat calls in the police statement