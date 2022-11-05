Shocking! Ananya Pandey gets massively troll on her latest video with Farah Khan, netizens are saying that she should not even call for award functions for such acting

MUMBAI: Ananya Pandey is one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry. No doubt in a very small span of time the actress has indeed created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

On one side where she is getting some beautiful comments for her looks and her acting, on the other hand there are many people who are trolling her for her acting skills. Recently we have seen a video of Ananya Pandey and Farah Khan where and Farah Khan was taking a dig at the acting skill of Ananya Pandey for the movie Khali Peeli.

This video has had grab the attention of the fans and they have found the video very hilarious. Having said that there are few people who are trolling the actress for her acting in this video also.

As we can see these comments the netizens are saying that Ananya Pandey should learn acting for overacting. Where as many people are saying that she should not even call for award function for such acting.

