Shocking! Ananya Pandey gets massively trolled on her latest dance video, netizens are addressing her as 'Cartoon Pandey'

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 15:06
movie_image: 
Shocking! Ananya Pandey gets massively trolled on her latest dance video, netizens are addressing her as 'Cartoon Pandey'

MUMBAI : Ananya Pandey is no doubt one of the most loved actresses from the new lot. She is often targeted as the nepo kid and been trolled on social media for different reasons, but having said that in a very small span of time she has created a strong fan base for herself who always look forward to the upcoming pictures, posts and movies of the actress.

There is a video which is floating around on social media where the actress is enjoying and treating us with some sexy dance moves, this video is getting viral on social media and it's getting some amazing response from the fans but there are few people who are not liking this video and have started trolling the actress.

 
ALSO READ –  Must read! Check out the movie/series titles which depicted silence

As we can see these comments netizens are expressing disappointment and addressing the actress as Cartoon Pandey and calling her a very weak chicken leg piece. Whereas many people are saying what a struggle for the dance.

What are your views on the actress Ananya Pandey, this dance video and the comments coming from the netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Latest Update! Akshay Kumar sells off his Andheri property to Daboo Malik at THIS whopping amount, details inside

Ananya Pandey Ananya Pandey trolled ANANYA PANDEY FANS Karan Johar BOLLYWOOD NEPO KIDS South News Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Digital Movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 15:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's cop-comedy drama series Maddam Sir to come up with a new season?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that there...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Akshara steps into the Birla house, LASHES out at Abhimanyu in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a high-voltage drama in the upcoming...
"Anupama herself came and hugged me after the performance", Bharti Singh on her transformation as Anupama
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh will be gracing the Grand finale episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Popular comedian and...
Revealed! "I was forced to do Bigg Boss Season 10; Rahul Dev reveals his reason for participating in the show
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Rahul Dev recently opened up about going through ups and downs in his career. He said that...
Bigg Boss 16 : OMG! Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani reveals the shocking reason why he rejected the offer of being in the show
MUMBAI: Sanjay Gagnani is one of the most loved actors of television and he is best known for his role as Prithvi in...
MAJOR REVELATION! The Chavan's finally come to know that Sai is ALIVE, get furious to learn about Sai having a daughter in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar is all set to a major revelation...
RECENT STORIES
Revealed! "I was forced to do Bigg Boss Season 10; Rahul Dev reveals his reason for participating in the show
Revealed! "I was forced to do Bigg Boss Season 10; Rahul Dev reveals his reason for participating in the show