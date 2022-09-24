Shocking! Ananya Pandey gets massively trolled on her latest dance video, netizens are addressing her as 'Cartoon Pandey'

MUMBAI : Ananya Pandey is no doubt one of the most loved actresses from the new lot. She is often targeted as the nepo kid and been trolled on social media for different reasons, but having said that in a very small span of time she has created a strong fan base for herself who always look forward to the upcoming pictures, posts and movies of the actress.

There is a video which is floating around on social media where the actress is enjoying and treating us with some sexy dance moves, this video is getting viral on social media and it's getting some amazing response from the fans but there are few people who are not liking this video and have started trolling the actress.



ALSO READ – Must read! Check out the movie/series titles which depicted silence

As we can see these comments netizens are expressing disappointment and addressing the actress as Cartoon Pandey and calling her a very weak chicken leg piece. Whereas many people are saying what a struggle for the dance.

What are your views on the actress Ananya Pandey, this dance video and the comments coming from the netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Latest Update! Akshay Kumar sells off his Andheri property to Daboo Malik at THIS whopping amount, details inside