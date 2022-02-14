Shocking! Angad Bedi was almost broke when he decided to marry Neha Dhupia

MUMBAI: Angad Bedi recently made a shocking revelation. The actor revealed that he wanted to get hitched to Neha Dhupia years before they actually did. But he did not have a lot of money. He took a loan to buy his first car to impress her.

Angad said, “When I met her, I said, 'Yaar, isse shaadi karni hai, paise toh hai nahi' (I want to marry her but I have no money). I was like, 'Yeh BMW mein ghoomti hai, at least ek gaadi toh thodi upar ki leni padegi' (She travels in a BMW, I knew I had to at least buy a fancy car). So I saved some money, got a loan and bought my first car just to impress her.”

Talking about how they met and became friends, Neha had earlier said, “He tells me that he 1st saw me at the gym when I was 20 and told his friends, ‘I’m going to get to know her 1 day.’ When we moved to Bombay, we met at a mutual friend’s party–it was just us standing in the balcony. I saw a different side of him–beyond the jokes and wit, there was a sensitive man.”

Their friendship grew with time. Their Instagram handles speak of their strong friendship that they shared way before they got married.

Neha and Angad got hitched in 2018. They have two children, a three-year-old daughter named Mehr and a four-month-old son named Guriq.

Credits: Hindustan Times



