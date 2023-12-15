Shocking! Animal actor Bobby Deol pushes a fan away at the airport, netizens react, “kitna rude hai ye”

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol made a smashing comeback into Hindi films with Animal. The actor was seen in a nerve wrecking never before seen monster like avatar as a ruthless villain Abrar in the action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. The film has already made nearly Rs 700 crores worldwide and there is no stopping the Ranbir Kapoor starrer anytime soon.

Bobby Deol who essays the role of Abrar in the film is now getting trolled for another reason. The actor was recently seen at the airport being in a hurry and he ended up pushing a fan away. Netizens were not happy with his behavior. One wrote, “He pushed that man away so badly kitna rude hai ye, one hit in 25 years aur dekho inke chutiye films”, another wrote, “Well what u do when you're late for the flight? You rushing , not his fault that those lunatics won't even let him walk his way”

Check out the video and comments below;

There are reports that Netflix has bought the rights of Animal and the film will steam in early 2024.

Sandeep has announced the film's sequel called 'Animal Park' with the post credits, which has added a whole new level of excitement for the fans.

