Shocking! Animal: Do you know? Ranbir Kapoor reduced his fees due to THIS reason for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film by 50 percent; Here’s why

MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor is said to have sacrificed a significant salary reduction of 50 percent to take part in the profit-sharing plan, he is currently enjoying the success of his last release, Animal. Even though Ranbir usually receives an advance payment of between Rs. 30 and Rs. 35 crores, he opted to use some of his lower fees to improve the mafia drama's cost of production.

The actor is renowned for his willingness to fully participate in both the creative and administrative sides of his productions, greatly reducing his pay to support Animal's producers, Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

As per a popular news portal, Bobby Deol, who portrays the movie's considered antagonist, was compensated with a relatively meagre amount of Rs. 4-5 crore. Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, among other cast members, are said to have gotten Rs. 2 crore and Rs. 4 crore, respectively.

After Animal's victory party, Bobby Deol was pictured crying in front of his teammates and looking very emotional. His crew was seen trying to comfort him, and then witnesses saw him wiping at his tears with a tissue before getting into his car.

Animal was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and features Rashmika Mandanna in the major role. Her first cinematic project with Ranbir is this one. Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor all had significant roles in the movie.

