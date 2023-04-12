Shocking! Animal: Do you know? Ranbir Kapoor reduced his fees due to THIS reason for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film by 50 percent; Here’s why

The actor is renowned for his willingness to fully participate in both the creative and administrative sides of his productions, greatly reducing his pay to support Animal's producers, Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 14:56
movie_image: 
Ranbir

MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor is said to have sacrificed a significant salary reduction of 50 percent to take part in the profit-sharing plan, he is currently enjoying the success of his last release, Animal. Even though Ranbir usually receives an advance payment of between Rs. 30 and Rs. 35 crores, he opted to use some of his lower fees to improve the mafia drama's cost of production.

Also read: Animal review! Strong performances and execution definitely elevate this dragged version of father and son love story

The actor is renowned for his willingness to fully participate in both the creative and administrative sides of his productions, greatly reducing his pay to support Animal's producers, Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

As per a popular news portal, Bobby Deol, who portrays the movie's considered antagonist, was compensated with a relatively meagre amount of Rs. 4-5 crore. Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, among other cast members, are said to have gotten Rs. 2 crore and Rs. 4 crore, respectively.

After Animal's victory party, Bobby Deol was pictured crying in front of his teammates and looking very emotional. His crew was seen trying to comfort him, and then witnesses saw him wiping at his tears with a tissue before getting into his car.

Animal was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and features Rashmika Mandanna in the major role. Her first cinematic project with Ranbir is this one. Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor all had significant roles in the movie.

Also read: Animal review! Strong performances and execution definitely elevate this dragged version of father and son love story

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Filmibeat

 

Rashmika Mandanna Animal PUSHPA Tamil Telugu Malayalam South Mission Majnu Bollywood PUSHPA Pushpa: The Rise Pushpa The Rule Allu Arjun Bobby Deol Anil Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor TellyChakkar     
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 14:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: Confident! Dhruv gets surety that it's Tara
MUMBAI :  Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Tiger 3 OTT release: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer to release on THIS platform on, here’s when you can watch it
MUMBAI : Tiger 3, which was one of the most awaited films of the year, finally hit cinema halls on 12th December 2023...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Wow! Raghav takes Preeti to Avinash
MUMBAI :  A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Shocking! Animal: Do you know? Ranbir Kapoor reduced his fees due to THIS reason for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film by 50 percent; Here’s why
MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor is said to have sacrificed a significant salary reduction of 50 percent to take part in the...
Star Plus' Dance Reality Show Dance + Pro Is Going To Be A Dhamaakedar Package Of Entertainment With Unique and Mesmerising Talents
MUMBAI: Star Plus' dance reality show, Dance Plus, has become one of India's most cherished and acclaimed dance reality...
Audience perspective! "Your presence was less, you deserve more screen space" netizens on the performance of the actor Bobby Deol in the movie Animal
MUMBAI : Movie Animal is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience, the movie which is directed by...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Shocking! Animal: Do you know? Ranbir Kapoor reduced his fees due to THIS reason for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film by 50 percent; Here’s why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Animal
Audience perspective! "Your presence was less, you deserve more screen space" netizens on the performance of the actor Bobby Deol in the movie Animal
Ranbir Kapoor
Finally!Animal: Bobby Deol responds to his character's limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film; Says 'I wish I had more scenes but…'
Animal
Animal: Wow! Ranbir Kapoor’s deleted scene of drinking alcohol and flying a private jet surfaces online
Animal
Box office! It's a blockbuster weekend for Animal, whereas Sam Bahadur is still struggling
Dia
Wow! Dia Mirza reveals how she became financially independent at the age of 16
Sridevi
What! This actress was the first choice for Yash Chopra's Chandni, and not Sridevi, guess who?