Shocking! Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga REFUTES Ram Gopal Varma's theory of Ranbir Kapoor's character inspired by The Godfather

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/17/2023 - 13:30
MUMBAI: Animal, the film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is a topic of a lot of discussion. Animal starring Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, and others, is now one of the highest-earning movies of 2023. It has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark at the box office worldwide. Despite doing quite well at the box office, a lot of criticism has been directed towards it. Animal makers are facing criticism for the film's controversial and violent nature.

It is also said that Ranbir Kapoor's persona is misogynist. Ram Gopal Varma is praising Animal left, right, and center throughout all of this. He has been praising Animal on Twitter for days, calling it the best movie released in a long time. It was he who drew the connection between Animal with The Godfather.

For all those who enjoy movies, the Godfather series is praised as one of the greatest books and movies ever produced. RGV discussed why he felt that Ranbir Kapoor's role was inspired by Sonny Corleone from The Godfather in a recent interview.

He said, "I remember a line from the book, where Puzo describes Luca Brasi: ‘From 1935 to 1937, the name of Santino Corleone sent shockwaves through the underworld. Yet for sheer terror even he was eclipsed by the awesome man named Luca Brasi’. That kind of description was never there in Francis Ford Coppola’s film, but Don was always scared of his son. And the way Sonny wants to kill all the five families when Don Corleone is attacked reminds me of Ranvijay in Animal."

However, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga refuted his theory. When RGV called Sandeep Reddy Vanga to ask about the relationship between Animal and Godfather, the director said that he had never read a Godfather book.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/17/2023 - 13:30

