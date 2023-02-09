Shocking! Argentinian actor/Tv presenter Silvina Luna passes away at 43 after plastic surgery goes wrong

Her Lawyer Fernando Burlando confirmed the news of her passing after the family took her off life support after the doctors informed them that Silvina would have to be intubated once again.
MUMBAI: Popular Argentinian actress, model, and TV presenter, Silvina Luna passed away on Thursday in Buenos Aires after a long battle with her plastic surgery complications. Silvina was struggling with health issues after her 2011 plastic surgery and was grappling with kidney failure.

Her Lawyer Fernando Burlando confirmed the news of her passing after the family took her off life support after the doctors informed them that Silvina would have to be intubated once again. 

Silvina’s friend Gustavo Conti took to her social media account to pay tribute to her and said, “We've always loved you; we'll always love you; we've gone down the same roads; we're always together in my heart because you are my chosen family.”

Silvina ‘s death came has no surprise to many as she was struggling with serious health issues for a long time and had been in and out of hospitals for a while. Dr Anibal Lotocki, is a disgraced doctor who performed theplastic surgery on Silvina, is facing prosecution for malpractice. All her health issued stemmed up from a toxic substance that was administered in her body during the plastic surgery procedure. 

Luna, who was also a former reality Tv star had a kidney transplant and also had to go through dialysis three times a week which lasted for four hours to survive. 

Fatalities during or after a plastic surgery procedure are considered to be rare but still many deaths have taken place resulting from these kinds of surgeries. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

