Shocking! Arjun Kapoor gets brutally trolled as Malaika Arora dropped his naked picture on social media

Check out some of the negative and unhel become mens for Arjun Kapoor as Malaika Arora dropped his make a picture on her Instagram story
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 11:03
movie_image: 
Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Malaika Arora indeed whatever does becomes headlines, she is she is no doubt one of the major head Turners coming from the acting space and as we all know the actress is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

Over the time we have seen many trolling comments for the actor Arjun Kapoor and this couple gets all over social media, on one side the fans love this pair, whereas on the other side there are many people who troll them, recently we have seen Malaika Arora dropped a naked picture of Arjun Kapoor with a pillow on her Instagram story, well this has grabbed the attention of the fans, the actor is getting brutally trolled 

have a look

As we see many people are not happy with such picture of the actor, they are expressing what sort of use of social media is this and calling it cheap, also few aee brutally addressing the actor with different names.

What are your views on these comments for Arjun Kapoor and this picture dropped by Malaika Arora, do let us know in the comment section below.

