Shocking! Arjun Kapoor gets massively trolled on his dressing sense and hairstyle, netizens are saying his hair stylist should be fired

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor definitely knows to Grab the attention of the fans and creating the headlines not only with his movies but also by giving some major fashion and couple goals along with his lady love Malaika Arora.

Recently Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at Ritesh Sidhwani's bash for the Russo brothers where both of them were looking cute. Malaika Arora was looking supremely hot whereas Arjun Kapoor was looking dashing and handsome. But there are few set of people who did not like the dressing sense of the actor and the hairstyle and have started trolling the actor.

Check out the comments below

As we can see netizens are saying his hairstylist should be immediately fired and they are not liking the hairstyle of the actor, we can see the comment which is indicating that the actor is under dressed compare with Malaika Arora. Whereas many people are commenting in a suspicious way for the open button of the actor Arjun Kapoor.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the professional front Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Ek Villain Returns which is all set to hit the big screen on 29 July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video