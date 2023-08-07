Shocking! Arjun Kapoor is getting massively trolled for this latest public appearance, check out the comments below

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor over the time has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his amazing acting projects, the actor is not only for acting projects but also for his relationship with Malaika Arora.

Over the time we have seen some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to his relation with Malaika Arora and now this latest video of the actor along with any actress is grabbing the attention of the fans.

Indeed these two are looking supremely beautiful as they were clicked around the city but there are many people who are trolling the actor Arjun Kapoor for different reasons check on the comments below.

ALSO READ –Must Read! Kajol gives a clarification on her statement about political leaders, “I was merely making a point...”

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing shock as they are saying that the actor has gained weight, whereas many people are calling this Jodi as Maa Bete Ki Jodi.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for actor Arjun Kapoor and how do you like this pair, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ WOW! This BTS video of Tum Kya Mile proves that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani team had a great time shooting the song



