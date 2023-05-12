Shocking! Armaan Malik gets slammed for calling Ranbir Kapoor by calling him 'Best Actor' in Animal

This Friday, December 1, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh Balbir, debuted in theatres. In just two days after its release, the action drama has made over Rs 100 crore in revenue in India thanks to its spectacular box-office debut.
MUMBAI : After Animal, singer Armaan Malik referred to Ranbir Kapoor as "the best actor of our generation" on Twitter on Monday. His remark, however, was met with criticism and judgment from online users who "judged him as a person."

The singer responded to the criticism he received following his most recent tweet on Ranbir Kapoor on Tuesday. He wrote, “I hate that by just saying what I felt about somebody being the best actor, so many peeps are coming at me and judging me as a person lol You guys really need to chill. I wrote that tweet in admiration of someone’s craft, and that was that. Kindly take your hate elsewhere. Thank you.”

Swanand Kirkire, a well-known lyricist, has taken a dig at Animal. He took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and criticized the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film in several Hindi posts. "Shantaram's Aurat (In his last post, he corrected that Mehboob Khan made Aurat), Guru Dutt's Saheb Biwi aur Ghulam, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Anupama, Shyam Benegal's Ankur and Bhumika, Ketan Mehta's Mirch Masala, Sudhir Mishra's Main Zinda Hoon, Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish, Vikas Behal's Queen Shoojit Sarkar's Piku, and many such films in Indian cinema that taught me how to respect a woman, her rights and her autonomy and even after understanding everything, there are still many shortcomings in this age-old thinking. I don't know whether I succeeded or not, but even today I am constantly trying to improve myself. All thanks to cinema."

He wrote, "But today after watching the movie Animal, I really felt pity for the women of today's generation. Now, a new man has been prepared for you, who is more scary, who does not respect you that much and who aims to subdue you, suppress you and feels proud of himself. When you, the girls of today's generation, were sitting in that cinema hall and applauding Rashmika getting beaten, I in my mind paid homage to every idea of equality. I have come home desperate, dejected and weak!"

