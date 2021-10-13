Shocking! Aryan Khan eating only biscuits in jail?

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan was detained from aboard a cruise ship and is in judicial custody after being arrested by the NCB on drug charges. Thd NCB has received a second custody extension despite his lawyer, Satish Maneshinde having again appealed for bail.

The actor's son has been charged with with offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29, and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He has been producedthree times, on 3rd, 4th, and 7th October, before the Magistrate court.

Now, sources say that he has not been eating properly in Arthur Road Jail. He is surviving only on biscuits, purchased from the canteen. It's also being said that Aryan and his friends are not eating any of the jail food being provided, citing lack of hunger.

Credits: Bollywood Life