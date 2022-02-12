Shocking! Aryan Khan gets negative comments on his IPL auction meet; netizens say ‘Yahan nashe mein kya kharidega’

MUMBAI: Son of superstar Shahrukh Khan, Aryan Khan surely knows how to grab the attention of social media and the fans with his amazing looks. The star kid does not fail to impress the fans with his public appearances and the fans all over always look forward to see more of him.

Previously the star kid was making headlines because of the cruise drug case where he was allegedly held responsible in connection with drug activities.

And now as the IPL is on its way, we can see Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have filled in for their Daddy Shahrukh Khan in the IPL auction meet. There are many pictures and posts all across the social media where we can see Suhana and Aryan in the IPL auction meet.

These pictures are getting some amazing responses from the fans as they are seeing the brother and sister after a long time whereas on the other hand there are many people who are trolling Aryan Khan.

As we can see there are a lot of people who are trolling the starkid on his appearance in IPL Auction as he is trying to lead a normal life by commenting about drugs related activities.

