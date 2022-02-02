SHOCKING! Avneet Kaur gets brutally TROLLED for this reason

MUMBAI: Popular Television actress Avneet Kaur is known for her performances in the shows Charumati in Chandra Nandini and Princess Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress was recently present at the wrapped-up party of her upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru. The actress wore a black dress for this party which was held at Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new mansion.

Post-party, the cast of the film were seen posing for the lensmen. As the pictures and the videos go viral on the internet, actress Avneet Kaur was heavily trolled for the choice of dress she was wearing for the wrapped-up party.

A user took to his social media handle and wrote, Ye avneet neha kakkar lag rahi he. While another user commented What is this avneet wearing kangana on the other hand looks glowing in a saree. A user wrote, itti potti nahi hai avneet nakhre dekho iske. Another user commenting on the height of the actress said, Avneet neha kakkar height same. One user even went on to say why the actress was even called for the party. Another user said, that the actress will do anything to get cheap publicity.

On the work front, Avneet Kaur was last seen in the web series Bandish Bandits and Babbar Ka Tabbar 2. She was also seen in the television shows like Dance Ke Superstars, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, and Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She has been seen in the movies like Mardaani 2, Qarib Qarib Singlle, and Dost which was a short film. The actress will be next seen in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru where she will be sharing the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kangana Ranaut. The film is directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kangana Ranaut.

Credits: Viral Bhayani



