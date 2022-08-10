Shocking! “Bad fashion sense”, netizens troll Alia Bhatt for her outfit

Alia Bhatt is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her latest outfit as she was clicked at the airport, check out the comments.
netizens trolls Alia Bhatt for her dressing

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her acting. She is indeed one of the versatile actresses we have in Bollywood, and has indeed created a strong fan base for herself who always looks forward to her upcoming pictures, post and movies.

 

 

Having said that, this latest video of Alia Bhatt is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked at the airport. She is looking beautiful indeed, and fans are praising the actress for her cuteness and pretty looks. But, there are a few who are trolling the actress for her dressing. Check out the comments below.

As we can see, many say that her dress is heavily influenced by Deepika Padukone, who wears oversized outfits, whereas some say that this outfit does not suit her at all and she has a bad fashion taste.
What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Alia Bhatt? How did you like the outfit of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

