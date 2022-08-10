Shocking! “Bad fashion sense” netizens trolls Alia Bhatt for her dressing

Alia Bhatt is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her latest dressing sense as she was clicked at the airport, check out the comments
netizens trolls Alia Bhatt for her dressing

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her acting, she is indeed one of the versatile actresses we have in Bollywood, she has indeed created a strong fan base for herself who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures, post and movies of her.

Having said that this latest video of the across Alia Bhatt is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked at the airport, indeed she is looking beautiful, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her cuteness and her looks but there are few people who are trolling the actress for her dressing, check out the comments below.

As we can see from these comments many people are saying that her dress is heavily influenced by Deepika Padukone who wear oversized dress, whereas many people are saying that this dressing is not at all suitable and she has bad fashion taste.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Alia Bhatt and how did you like the dressing of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

