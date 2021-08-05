SHOCKING! THIS Baghban actress files for divorce alleging 'Gaalis, Violence and Infidelity'; Read More

MUMBAI: Actress Arzoo Govitrikar has filed for divorce from her businessman husband Siddharth Sabharwal.

Actress Arzoo Govitrikar, who has appeared in films like Baghban and Mere Baap Pehle Aap, has filed for divorce from her businessman husband Siddharth Sabharwal. Arzoo married Siddharth in 2010 and they are parents to seven-year-old son Aashman.

The actress has said, “I have filed for divorce. Enough is enough and I am not going to take this lying down anymore. I swallowed my pride; I tried, and I tried my best. But matters came to a head and I couldn’t continue with Siddharth. I had so far not spoken in the media, not even when I was hounded by calls from journalists two years ago. But I will talk today. I want to tell you that he has pulled me by my neck and tried to throw me out of the flat. He has slapped me. He has kicked me in my stomach. There were days when I was beaten up black and blue and I couldn’t come out because I didn’t want my bruises to be seen."

In 2019, the actress had filed a case of domestic violence against Siddharth. In her complaint, the actress alleged that her husband hit her under the influence of alcohol.



Apart from Baghban, Arzoo has also featured in shows like Naagin and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si.

