Shocking! "Bechari ke paas kapde nahin hai", netizens troll Disha Patani on this latest photoshoot

Actress Disha Patani is grabbing the attention of the fans in this latest photoshoot, where she is wearing a saree. Unfortunately, she is getting some negative and unhealthy comments. Check out the comments below.
MUMBAI:Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from the acting space who is known not only for her acting or her sizzling dance numbers, but also for her fashion.

Over the time, we have seen some beautiful pictures coming from the side of the actress, grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire. Having said that, her latest photoshoot is ruling the hearts of millions.

The fans all over are appreciating the actress for her hot look in this saree. But on the other hand, there are people who are trolling her for different reasons. Check out the comments below. 

As we can see in these comments, many are expressing that she does not have clothes to wear and are questioning her dressing sense. Many people comment 'Chhoti bacchi ho kya'. Also, a few are wonder why she has to expose every time.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for actress Disha Patani? How did you like her photoshoot? Do let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

