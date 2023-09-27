Shocking! "Bechari ke paas kapde Nahin Hai" netizens trolls Disha Patani on this latest photoshoot

Actress Disha Patani is grabbing the attention of the fans in this latest photoshoot, where she is wearing a saree, unfortunately she is getting some negative and unhealthy comments, check out the comments below
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from the acting space who is known not only for her acting or her sizzling dance numbers but also for her fashion.

Over the time we have seen some beautiful pictures coming from the side of the actress and grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire, having said that, her latest photoshoot of the actress Disha Patani is ruling the hearts of millions.

The fans all over are appreciating the actress for her hot look in this saree, but on the other hand there people who are trolling her for different reasons, check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that she does not have cloths to wear or what, and questioning her dressing sense, many people are saying 'Chhoti bacchi ho kya' also few are saying why she has to expose every time.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for the actress Disha Patani and how did you like her photoshoot, do let us know in the comment section below,

