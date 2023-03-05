Shocking! "This behaviour with fans is unacceptable, very rude", netizens troll Shah Rukh Khan as he gets angry at a fan at the airport

MUMBAI : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in cloud nine as his movie Pathaan received immense love from the fans and audience. The actor is currently enjoying his best phase as his movie is now winning hearts on OTT platform. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next, titled Jawan.

The actor has always grabbed the attention of the fans by his actions and behaviour. This video of Shah Rukh Khan is getting viral as he was seen getting angry at a fan. The fan was trying to take a picture with the actor and what SRK did, shocked the fans and netizens.

The video is receiving negative comments and the actor is getting trolled for his actions, check out the comments.

As we see, many believe that the actor has acquired an attitude after the success of the movie Pathaan. Many also request him not to behave with a fan like that, as fans are the ones who make one a star. Also, a few suggest that he did this because he is catching age.

