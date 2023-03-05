Shocking! "This behaviour with fans is unacceptable, very rude", netizens troll Shah Rukh Khan as he gets angry at a fan at the airport

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gets brutally trolled as he gets angry at a fan. Netizens express their disappointment, have a look at the comments.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 12:53
movie_image: 
This should not be the behavior with the fans

MUMBAI : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in cloud nine as his movie Pathaan received immense love from the fans and audience. The actor is currently enjoying his best phase as his movie is now winning hearts on OTT platform. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next, titled Jawan.

 

The actor has always grabbed the attention of the fans by his actions and behaviour. This video of Shah Rukh Khan is getting viral as he was seen getting angry at a fan. The fan was trying to take a picture with the actor and what SRK did, shocked the fans and netizens.

The video is receiving negative comments and the actor is getting trolled for his actions, check out the comments.

ALSO READ –  What! Salman Khan gets annoyed at journalist’s question about Sunny Leone, netizens say “Aise reporter kaha se aate hai”

As we see, many believe that the actor has acquired an attitude after the success of the movie Pathaan. Many also request him not to behave with a fan like that, as fans are the ones who make one a star. Also, a few suggest that he did this because he is catching age.

Well, what are your views on this video of SRK? Do let us know in the comment section.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Jawan teaser not out yet, fans express disappointment through meme fest

 

Shahrukh Khan SHAHRUKH KHAN TROLL SHAHRUKH KHAN FANS Pathaan BOLLYWOOD ACTORS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 12:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
MUMBAI :Also read:...
Big Scoop! Asit Modi talks about Shailesh Lodha’s demand; reveals they had a little fight last April
MUMBAI : Also read:...
OH NO! Fans of Yeh Hai Chahatein refuse to let go of Abrar and Sargun, shocked over the leap! See their reactions!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a...
Dahaad trailer out! This Sonakshi Sinha starrer promises to be an edge of the seat thriller
MUMBAI : Upcoming web series and the digital debut of actress Sonakshi Sinha titled Dahaad has been a talk of the town...
OMG! Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Asim Riaz for this shocking reason says “ If you get a big production house you shouldn’t forget the small producers when your stardom will fall down even you wouldn’t know”
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines...
Recent Stories
Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Latest Video
Related Stories
Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Radhika
Wow! Radhika Madan’s birthday celebration was all about pool party and beautiful view
Alia Bhatt
What! This is what was on the dinner menu for Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others at the Met Gala, netizens say “Disgusting!”
here are the proof
What! Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof
Indian actors were mistaken
Oops! From Alia Bhatt being called Aishwarya to Deepika Padukone being called Priyanka, times when Indian actors were mistaken as someone else overseas
heck out the times Actress Kyra Dutt raised tempera
Hotness Alert! Check out the times when actress Kyra Dutt raised temperature with hotness