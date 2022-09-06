Shocking! This behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will stun you

MUMBAI : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee, written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios. Tabu smoothly juggled between her roles as Anjulika and Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as seen in a new behind-the-scenes video shared by T-Series on their YouTube channel. She plays a double role in the Anees Bazee directorial. In the over four-minute-long video, Tabu was seen playing both the characters with ease.

Speaking about her roles, Tabu said, "Two and a half years almost. Anees had told me only one line 'Tabu, you will have to play two roles--one is good the other is bad'. I was like 'okay'." Anees next said, "A very important character in the film. I didn't have to think much about whom to choose for the role."

Next, Tabu is seen dressed as Manjulika as she goes around the set scaring people and smiling. She also told everyone, "Yaad karoge sablog" (Each one of you will remember) before giving a scary laugh. Bhushan Kumar said, "Tabu has done a fabulous job." Several crew members called Tabu's performance 'outstanding' and that it blew their minds.

In one of the scenes, a crew member was seen pulling Tabu's hair and the actor, seemingly hurt, screamed, "Masterji." Tabu was seen getting dragged by the hair as she lay on the floor and was pulled by the harness.

Have a look.

Kartik Aaryan said, "She's someone who brings so much to the table. It's been a learning experience and a great experience working with Tabu ma'am."

Kiara Advani said, "She's such a fine actress. It's such a pleasure working with her. She's so lovely and warm on set." The video next showed Kiara lip-syncing as Tabu sang a song. Both burst out laughing.

Tabu was also seen goofing around on the sets. Her transformation as Majulika was also shown in the clip. She said, "It was a new experience for me, but of course it was exciting. Manjulika was floating on a harness, so that was tough." As the video continued, Tabu was seen lifted up high as she was suspended on a harness, banged against the wall as she fell on the floor, and pulled by a rope as she lay on the floor.

A standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), the film stars Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani and follows Ruhaan Randhawa, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika, a malevolent spirit hell-bent on revenge against the Thakur family.

Credits: Hindustan Times

