SHOCKING! BMC authorities visit Karan Johar’s building for this reason

MUMBAI: Today earlier morning, BMC authorities reached the premises of Karan Johar. A few days back Kareena Kapoor had attended a dinner party at Karan Johar’s house. A few BMC officials were also spotted sanitizing Bollywood producer Karan Johar's residence in Mumbai.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress confirmed the news on Monday by sharing an official statement on her social media platform. She revealed that she's feeling okay and is currently under home quarantine.

He captioned the picture as, "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested." Kareena further continued, "My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Following this, her Mumbai residence was sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On Tuesday, the BMC officials arrived at the actress' building to sanitize the premises.

Along with Kareena, her BFF Amrita Arora has also tested positive for COVID-19. Confirming the same, she wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID. I am following all the medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested. My family and staff are all fully vaccinated and have all tested negative. Stay safe, stay Responsible."

Karan Johar’s next directorial venture is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the lead role.

