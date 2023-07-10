Shocking! Bobby Deol reveals getting frustrated when Shekhar Kapur left his debut film 'Barsaat' for a Hollywood project; Says ‘We shot for the film for 27 days…’

Bobby Deol talked about how the filmmaker abandoned the project midway after receiving a Hollywood offer, which caused the film's release to be postponed for a number of years. The actor discussed his first film, Barsaat, and said how its release was delayed by several years because of Shekhar Kapur.
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut in 1995, with Barsaat, and he hasn't looked back since. The actor is currently preparing for his upcoming project Animal, gave a flashback of how his first movie was chosen, revealing that Shekhar Kapur was originally going to direct it. Bobby Deol talked about how the filmmaker abandoned the project midway after receiving a Hollywood offer, which caused the film's release to be postponed for a number of years.

The actor discussed his first film, Barsaat, and said how its release was delayed by several years because Shekhar Kapur, who was originally going to direct the film, quit it midway when he was offered the opportunity to direct Bandit Queen.

He said, “I started shooting for the film very early and Shekhar Kapur was the director. We shot for the film for 27 days. He then got an offer from Hollywood to make Bandit Queen. Shekhar said, ‘I will do Bandit Queen and come back to do Barsaat,’ But my father told him that he didn’t want to delay it. He told Shekhar, ‘You go do your film, I will find somebody else.’”

The actor mentioned and explained how he was fortunate to have Rajkumar Santoshi, who won the role when Shekhar Kapur departed. The actor added that he started filming for the movie at age 22 and was 26 when it was released on theatre screens. Bobby Deol talked further about Barsaat, mentioning how he had to wait a year to start filming again after Shekhar Kapur left.

The actor explained that the additional script changes caused the production of the movie to take two years. Bobby Deol described the procedure as "frustrating" after mentioning that he started exercising, learning to play the drums, riding a bike, and making other preparations in order to fit into the role well.

Animal also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, will shortly feature the actor. On December 1st, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film is scheduled to hit theatres.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 20:45

