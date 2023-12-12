Shocking! Bollywood Actor Manav Kaul's unforgettable encounter with law amid Gulshan Kumar murder case

Meet Manav Kaul, a remarkable Bollywood actor, renowned for his work with top stars such as Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjay Dutt. Despite his success today, Manav Kaul has a unique story that involves an unexpected run-in with the law.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 17:20
MUMBAI : Manav Kaul, currently recognized as one of the finest actors in Bollywood, had a stint that set him apart. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kaul shared an intriguing chapter from his past. He revealed an incident where he, along with four others, was mistakenly detained by Mumbai Police in connection with the 1997 murder case of T-Series founder, Gulshan Kumar.

Kaul reminisced about the early days when financial constraints led him and his friends to stay up late, wandering around studios and Film City during the day. A neighbor's suspicion about their late-night activities and gambling prompted a complaint, leading to their unexpected encounter with the law.

Reflecting on the incident, Kaul, who was quite young at the time, humorously remarked, "I felt this is how Mumbai welcomed me." Despite the initial shock, Kaul went on to carve a successful path in the industry, working on various films, television shows, and web series, some of which were produced by T-Series Films, currently led by Bhushan Kumar.

In an interesting twist of fate, while working on the film "Tumhari Sulu" at the T-Series office, Kaul came face to face with Gulshan Kumar's picture at the entry. This moment made him ponder about his journey, from the unexpected encounter with the law to his successful career in the industry.

Gulshan Kumar, the founder of T-Series, was tragically shot dead on August 12, 1997, outside a temple in Mumbai.

