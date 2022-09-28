Shocking! Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor once revealed that he was abused by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Scroll down to know more

Ranbir Kapoor once revealed that while working as an assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Black, the latter used to make the Brahmastra actor kneel down for hours, hit him and abuse him

 

Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor made his debut with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya. But not many know that the actor had collaborated with the filmmaker for Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's 2005 movie Black. However, once at an event the Brahmastra actor revealed how he was treated by Bhansali.

“Not saying that my generation of filmmakers are only running behind the commercial aspect… When I assisted Mr (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali (on Black), he used to really treat me as an assistant director. I used to kneel down for hours, he used to hit us, he used to abuse us… that only hardens you and prepares you for the world,” he was quoted saying.

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One co-starring wife and actress Alia Bhatt. Ayan Mukerji's mythological adventure epic also featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and others.

Up next, he will be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan's untitled next in the pipeline.

Credit: The Free Press Journal
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 19:55

